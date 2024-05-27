Search

Jailed PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in eight more cases related to May 9 riots

08:42 AM | 27 May, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been arrested in eight more cases in connection with the May 9 riots.

Qureshi, 67, who was arrested in August last year, was implicated in May 9 riots, a year after the nationwide protests in which civil and military installations were attacked.

A local court granted a three-day physical remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi after his arrest by Lahore Police in connection with May 9 riots case. The court however denied the investigation team's request to transfer Qureshi to Lahore due to 'security concerns.'

Instead, the court allowed the investigation officer to visit Adiala Jail for interrogation within three days, with the PTI leader considered to be on physical remand during this period.

Earlier, a special police team approached the Anti Terrorism Court in Lahore to arrest and interrogate Qureshi based on an FIR filed at Police Station Sarwar Road. The court rejected this request citing security concerns and directed the police to present Qureshi via video link on Monday, May 27.

Meanwhile, PTI lamented the new charges against Mr Qureshi, saying he had already been granted bail in these cases and accusing the authorities of deliberately keeping him detained by undermining the court's order.

The spokesperson claimed that Qureshi was being punished for his loyalty to PTI’s founder and decried the rising lawlessness in the country. The party vowed to take all necessary actions against what it termed as a harsh act.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi disqualified for five years 

