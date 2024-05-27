Jailed PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in eight more cases related to May 9 riots

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been arrested in eight more cases in connection with the May 9 riots.
Qureshi, 67, who was arrested in August last year, was implicated in May 9 riots, a year after the nationwide protests in which civil and military installations were attacked.
A local court granted a three-day physical remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi after his arrest by Lahore Police in connection with May 9 riots case. The court however denied the investigation team's request to transfer Qureshi to Lahore due to 'security concerns.'
Instead, the court allowed the investigation officer to visit Adiala Jail for interrogation within three days, with the PTI leader considered to be on physical remand during this period.
Earlier, a special police team approached the Anti Terrorism Court in Lahore to arrest and interrogate Qureshi based on an FIR filed at Police Station Sarwar Road. The court rejected this request citing security concerns and directed the police to present Qureshi via video link on Monday, May 27.
Meanwhile, PTI lamented the new charges against Mr Qureshi, saying he had already been granted bail in these cases and accusing the authorities of deliberately keeping him detained by undermining the court's order.
The spokesperson claimed that Qureshi was being punished for his loyalty to PTI’s founder and decried the rising lawlessness in the country. The party vowed to take all necessary actions against what it termed as a harsh act.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
