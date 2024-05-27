Search

World

Palestinians burned alive in Rafah as Israeli army attack safe zone

The deadly attack comes days after ruling by top UN court ordering IDF to stop attacking Rafah

Web Desk
09:17 AM | 27 May, 2024
Palestinians burned alive in Rafah as Israeli army attack safe zone
Source: screengrabs

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed, and dozens wounded in fresh Israeli airstrikes in a safe zone in Rafah. Israeli air force claimed to target a Hamas compound in Rafah using precise ammunition and intelligence, but it killed civilians.

Jewish forces acknowledged reports of civilian casualties and indicated that the incident is under review, after bombing a tent camp housing displaced people in a designated safe zone in Rafah.

This attack on the Tal as-Sultan area coincided with other strikes on shelters for displaced Palestinians in Jabalia, Nuseirat, and Gaza City, which together killed at least 160 people over the past 24 hours​

Gaza health ministry officials confirmed deaths of women and children in strike. The attack occurred in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah, where thousands had sought refuge from Israeli ground offensives in the city's eastern areas.

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported an influx of casualties at its field hospital in Rafah, with other hospitals also receiving numerous patients. 

Despite international condemnations, Tel Aviv continues its assault, seeking to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages. Israeli strikes in Rafah and other areas have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties, including civilians, as efforts to halt the fighting and negotiate hostages' return face ongoing challenges.

The conflict, which started after Hamas attacked Israeli communities on October 7 last year, has caused widespread destruction and loss of life in Gaza. 

So far, Palestinian's death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks has been increased to 35,984, health authorities said.

ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah military offensive

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

09:17 AM | 27 May, 2024

Palestinians burned alive in Rafah as Israeli army attack safe zone

05:42 PM | 26 May, 2024

Hamas launches missile attack on Tel Aviv

02:52 PM | 26 May, 2024

Harvard graduates walk out of commencement over exclusion of Gaza ...

09:42 PM | 24 May, 2024

ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah military offensive

07:50 PM | 24 May, 2024

Man slashes pregnant wife's belly to discover baby's gender

06:42 PM | 24 May, 2024

ICJ orders Israel to halt offensive in Gaza’s Rafah

Advertisement

Latest

10:07 AM | 27 May, 2024

Missing teenager Taha found dead on Islamabad's Trail 5

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Baht THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: