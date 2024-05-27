Palestinians burned alive in Rafah as Israeli army attack safe zone

The deadly attack comes days after ruling by top UN court ordering IDF to stop attacking Rafah
At least 50 Palestinians have been killed, and dozens wounded in fresh Israeli airstrikes in a safe zone in Rafah. Israeli air force claimed to target a Hamas compound in Rafah using precise ammunition and intelligence, but it killed civilians.
Jewish forces acknowledged reports of civilian casualties and indicated that the incident is under review, after bombing a tent camp housing displaced people in a designated safe zone in Rafah.
This attack on the Tal as-Sultan area coincided with other strikes on shelters for displaced Palestinians in Jabalia, Nuseirat, and Gaza City, which together killed at least 160 people over the past 24 hours
Gaza health ministry officials confirmed deaths of women and children in strike. The attack occurred in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah, where thousands had sought refuge from Israeli ground offensives in the city's eastern areas.
The International Committee of the Red Cross reported an influx of casualties at its field hospital in Rafah, with other hospitals also receiving numerous patients.
Despite international condemnations, Tel Aviv continues its assault, seeking to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages. Israeli strikes in Rafah and other areas have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties, including civilians, as efforts to halt the fighting and negotiate hostages' return face ongoing challenges.
The conflict, which started after Hamas attacked Israeli communities on October 7 last year, has caused widespread destruction and loss of life in Gaza.
So far, Palestinian's death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks has been increased to 35,984, health authorities said.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
