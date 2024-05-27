Palestinians burned alive in Rafah as Israeli army attack safe zone

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed, and dozens wounded in fresh Israeli airstrikes in a safe zone in Rafah. Israeli air force claimed to target a Hamas compound in Rafah using precise ammunition and intelligence, but it killed civilians.

Jewish forces acknowledged reports of civilian casualties and indicated that the incident is under review, after bombing a tent camp housing displaced people in a designated safe zone in Rafah.

This attack on the Tal as-Sultan area coincided with other strikes on shelters for displaced Palestinians in Jabalia, Nuseirat, and Gaza City, which together killed at least 160 people over the past 24 hours​

Gaza health ministry officials confirmed deaths of women and children in strike. The attack occurred in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah, where thousands had sought refuge from Israeli ground offensives in the city's eastern areas.

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported an influx of casualties at its field hospital in Rafah, with other hospitals also receiving numerous patients.

Despite international condemnations, Tel Aviv continues its assault, seeking to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages. Israeli strikes in Rafah and other areas have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties, including civilians, as efforts to halt the fighting and negotiate hostages' return face ongoing challenges.

The conflict, which started after Hamas attacked Israeli communities on October 7 last year, has caused widespread destruction and loss of life in Gaza.

So far, Palestinian's death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks has been increased to 35,984, health authorities said.