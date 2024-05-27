Peshawar BRT fares to go up as KP govt tackles operating costs

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to increase Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit fare to slash growing losses of Rs3billion annually.

Reports in local media suggest that provincial government decided to increase fares by Rs5 to Rs10 to help cover operating costs. Currently, the Peshawar BRT faces an annual deficit exceeding Rs3 billion, with the provincial budget allocating Rs3 billion in subsidies to address this shortfall.

In a meeting chaired by KP Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam, officials mulled increasing fares to cut soaring costs and boost revenue. The final decision on fare adjustments will be made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) board.

The meeting also proposed introducing a daily unlimited travel pass costing Rs150 for the general public, and Rs100 for women, students, transgender individuals, and senior citizens. Additionally, one rupee per passenger will be allocated to KPUMA’s operational expenses.

Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam confirmed the fare increase, noting that the KPUMA board will make the final decision.

Last year, at least 80 million people commuted in Peshawar BRT, contributing to a total commuter of 215 million since 2020.