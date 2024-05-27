Search

BusinessPakistan

Peshawar BRT fares to go up as KP govt tackles operating costs

Web Desk
09:24 AM | 27 May, 2024
Peshawar BRT fares to go up as KP govt tackles operating costs

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to increase Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit fare to slash growing losses of Rs3billion annually.

Reports in local media suggest that provincial government decided to increase fares by Rs5 to Rs10 to help cover operating costs. Currently, the Peshawar BRT faces an annual deficit exceeding Rs3 billion, with the provincial budget allocating Rs3 billion in subsidies to address this shortfall.

In a meeting chaired by KP Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam, officials mulled increasing fares to cut soaring costs and boost revenue. The final decision on fare adjustments will be made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) board.

The meeting also proposed introducing a daily unlimited travel pass costing Rs150 for the general public, and Rs100 for women, students, transgender individuals, and senior citizens. Additionally, one rupee per passenger will be allocated to KPUMA’s operational expenses.

Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam confirmed the fare increase, noting that the KPUMA board will make the final decision.

Last year, at least 80 million people commuted in Peshawar BRT, contributing to a total commuter of 215 million since 2020.

Peshawar BRT contractor lodges Rs57b claim in international court of arbitration

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:07 AM | 27 May, 2024

Missing teenager Taha found dead on Islamabad's Trail 5

09:44 AM | 27 May, 2024

Govt's chicken distribution ceremony turns into looting frenzy in ...

09:24 AM | 27 May, 2024

Peshawar BRT fares to go up as KP govt tackles operating costs

08:42 AM | 27 May, 2024

Jailed PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in eight more cases ...

11:45 PM | 26 May, 2024

PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV: Are You Eligible?

10:55 PM | 26 May, 2024

Hundreds of people with disabilities rally in Karachi against Gaza ...

Most viewed

02:00 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistani anchor and athlete Mona Khan arrested in Greece

09:59 AM | 26 May, 2024

Pakistan's acting legend Talat Hussain passes away at 83

12:18 PM | 25 May, 2024

Christian family rescued as Sargodha gripped by mob violence over ...

09:57 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistan gets consular access to Mona Khan, anchor and athlete ...

05:52 PM | 24 May, 2024

Food ministry officer suspended in wheat scandal attends int’l ...

01:06 PM | 25 May, 2024

Former TV host Zainab Jamil injured after attempt on life in DHA ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:07 AM | 27 May, 2024

Missing teenager Taha found dead on Islamabad's Trail 5

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Baht THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: