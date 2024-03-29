Peshawar BRT contractor lodges Rs57b claim in international court of arbitration

PESHAWAR – The contractor of Peshawar BRT has approached the International Court of Arbitration and filed a claim of Rs 57 billion against the government.

Under the terms of the contract, the contractors of the project have resorted to international arbitration for the payment of the remaining amount of Rs 57 billion.

The contractor has stated that the project scope was expanded, there were repeated changes in design, and delays in payments occurred as well.

Peshawar BRT is grappling with a financial crisis, leading to the decision to halt the services of a private company.

On the other hand, according to sources from Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the dispute between both parties couldn’t be resolved amicably due to NAB inquiries.

PDA sources have stated that in case of non-payment, the total cost of Peshawar BRT will exceed Rs 120 billion.