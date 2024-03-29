Russian military aircraft crashes into sea

A Russian military plane crashed Thursday into the sea off Ukraine's annexed Crimean peninsula.

According to Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor appointed by Moscow for Sevastopol, a Russian military aircraft crashed into the sea near the annexed Crimean peninsula, off the coast of Sevastopol.

Authorities stated that rescue personnel from the city of Sevastopol rescued the pilot from about 200 meters away from the shore. The pilot did not sustain any injuries, but was transferred to the hospital for medical examination.

Investigations have been initiated to determine the reasons for the crash, and efforts are underway to retrieve the aircraft from the sea.