Russian military aircraft crashes into sea

A Russian military plane crashed Thursday into the sea off Ukraine's annexed Crimean peninsula.
According to Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor appointed by Moscow for Sevastopol, a Russian military aircraft crashed into the sea near the annexed Crimean peninsula, off the coast of Sevastopol.
Razvozhayev reported that the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was rescued by emergency personnel.
The crash took place close to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, with the pilot escaping without injury. Governor Razvozhayev verified that there was no damage to civilian property caused by the incident.
Authorities stated that rescue personnel from the city of Sevastopol rescued the pilot from about 200 meters away from the shore. The pilot did not sustain any injuries, but was transferred to the hospital for medical examination.
Investigations have been initiated to determine the reasons for the crash, and efforts are underway to retrieve the aircraft from the sea.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.3
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.46
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
