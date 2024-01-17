Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACH – Gold continued its losing streak in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs213,700.

The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs3,087 to reach Rs168,213 in local market.

In international market, the price of the yellow metal declined by $22 to close at $2,045 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver witnessed Rs50 per tola increase as new price surged to Rs2,600. The price of 10-gram went up by Rs42.86 to close at Rs2,229.08.