Search

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACH – Gold continued its losing streak in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with dropping international prices. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs213,700. 

The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs3,087 to reach Rs168,213 in local market. 

In international market, the price of the yellow metal declined by $22 to close at $2,045 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, the silver witnessed Rs50 per tola increase as new price surged to Rs2,600. The price of 10-gram went up by Rs42.86 to close at Rs2,229.08.

USD to PKR: Dollar loses steam as rupee regains in interbank

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

08:26 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 ...

08:25 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 13 January 2024

08:30 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Gold prices increase in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan ...

08:26 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 11 ...

08:28 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 10 Jan 2024

Advertisement

Latest

05:41 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

UAE roll overs $2 billion deposits for Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: