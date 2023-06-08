Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 8, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Islamabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Peshawar PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Quetta PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Attock PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Gujranwala PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Jehlum PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Multan PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Bahawalpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Gujrat PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Nawabshah PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Chakwal PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Nowshehra PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Sargodha PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125 Mirpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis