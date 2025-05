Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today, 17 May 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed movement against major global currencies in foreign exchange market today, May 17, 2025. US Dollar holds commanding position, trading at 282.15 for buying and Rs. 283.85 for selling, amid strong demand.

UK British Pound Sterling remained highest among Western currencies at Rs. 375.30 buying and Rs 378.80 selling, followed closely by Euro at Rs315.85 and Rs318.65. Kuwaiti Dinar hovers around Rs912.55 for buying and Rs. 922.05 for selling.

Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham also held firm at Rs. 75.15/75.70 and Rs. 76.80/77.45 respectively, fueled by remittance flows. Chinese Yuan traded at Rs. 37.59/37.99, Japanese Yen at Rs1.95/2.01, and Indian Rupee at Rs. 3.19/3.28.