Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 17, 2023

Web Desk 08:39 AM | 17 Aug, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 17, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 17, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.65
Euro EUR 324.8 324.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.3 383
U.A.E Dirham AED 83 83.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 80.8
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 770.83 778.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.05 37.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 942.2 951.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.52 63.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 330.49 332.99
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Karachi PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Islamabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Peshawar PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Quetta PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Sialkot PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Attock PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Gujranwala PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Jehlum PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Multan PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Bahawalpur PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Gujrat PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Nawabshah PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Chakwal PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Hyderabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Nowshehra PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Sargodha PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Faisalabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Mirpur PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455

