When Terrorists Burn Ambulances, Pakistan’s Retaliation Is Justice

What kind of adversary targets an ambulance? What deeply broken ideology allows someone to ambush a rescue vehicle, trap bleeding men inside, and intentionally set it on fire? When the enemies of peace shed every last shred of basic human decency, how is a sovereign state expected to respond?

The agonising tragedy that recently unfolded in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa answers those questions with visceral horror. After surviving a cowardly drone strike on their post in Dargah Shaheedan, several wounded Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel were rushed into ambulances. They were bleeding, injured, and totally vulnerable. But instead of letting medical professionals do their job, terrorists launched a targeted ambush in Badrakhail. They didn’t strike troops on an active battlefield—they hunted the dying. They set the rescue vehicle alight, condemning three injured, incapacitated soldiers to burn alive inside. Even the brave rescue workers desperately trying to help them were wounded in the onslaught.

This brings the nature of the enemy into horrifying focus. It demands that the world look closely and call this exact evil by its name.

Let the truth be spoken clearly: this is not Islam. There is absolutely nothing religious about burning sick and injured humans to ashes. Islamic law unequivocally prohibits the targeting of the wounded, medical personnel, and those incapable of fighting back. To hide behind religion while engaging in this tier of sadistic, fiery slaughter is an absolute abomination. It completely justifies the term Fitna al-Khawarij—a label rightly assigned to those who pervert the faith, adopting the hollow disguise of righteousness to execute pure psychopathic brutality. Does any divine law bless the hunting of a medical worker? Does any holy book applaud incinerating a wounded soldier trapped on a stretcher?

When confronted with a group of terrorists capable of burning human beings alive, waiting around for diplomatic miracles is not just futile—it is an insult to the fallen. The state cannot simply issue condemnations while Fitna al-Khawarij slaughters its people in their most defenseless moments.

This brings perfect clarity to the sheer force Pakistan unleashed three days ago. By tearing into the enemy’s heart, devastating their hideouts, and eliminating hundreds of these terrorists, Pakistan showed its military strength not out of aggression, but out of necessity. This massive operation was not a mere display of might; it was a deeply warranted cleansing.

Pakistan has every right to act. No nation on earth is obligated to tolerate the sustained presence of cross-border terrorism that targets its rescue workers and soldiers in such an abhorrent way. Annihilating those responsible for such savagery is not just an inherent sovereign right of the state—it is a moral imperative. When a country’s enemies use fire against helpless, wounded men, the only rational response is overwhelming force that ensures they never hold a weapon again.