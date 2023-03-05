In meeting with PM Shehbaz, Qatar Amir vows to enhance economic ties with Pakistan

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani has reiterated his strong resolve to continue supporting Pakistan in its development agenda.

He expressed this resolve while welcoming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting in Doha on Sunday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Amir also expressed Qatar’s keen interest in enhancing economic cooperation with Pakistan.

They also exchanged views on bilateral interests and to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in all fields including trade and investment.

The Amir also commended the services of the Pakistani workforce in the development of Qatar, especially the performance of Pakistani security officials on the successful holding of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Acknowledging the continued Qatari support for the development projects in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif invited Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani to visit Pakistan, which he accepted with pleasure.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Qatar on a two-day visit to participate in the United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The premier flies to a Middle Eastern country at the invitation of the emir of Qatar, Foreign Office (FO) said. During his stay in Qatar’s capital, the premier will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the conference.