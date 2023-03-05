In meeting with PM Shehbaz, Qatar Amir vows to enhance economic ties with Pakistan

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani has reiterated his strong resolve to continue supporting Pakistan in its development agenda.
He expressed this resolve while welcoming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting in Doha on Sunday, reported Radio Pakistan.
The Amir also expressed Qatar’s keen interest in enhancing economic cooperation with Pakistan.
They also exchanged views on bilateral interests and to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in all fields including trade and investment.
The Amir also commended the services of the Pakistani workforce in the development of Qatar, especially the performance of Pakistani security officials on the successful holding of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Acknowledging the continued Qatari support for the development projects in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries.
Shehbaz Sharif invited Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani to visit Pakistan, which he accepted with pleasure.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Qatar on a two-day visit to participate in the United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).
The premier flies to a Middle Eastern country at the invitation of the emir of Qatar, Foreign Office (FO) said. During his stay in Qatar’s capital, the premier will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the conference.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 05, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|695.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|689.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Karachi
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Quetta
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Attock
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Multan
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
