Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Qatar to attend UN moot on Least Developed Countries

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Qatar on a two-day visit to participate in the United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The premier flies to a Middle Eastern country at the invitation of the emir of Qatar, Foreign Office (FO) said. During his stay in Qatar’s capital, the premier will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the conference.

At the Doha conference, participants will exchange views for taking all possible measures to accelerate sustainable development in the world's least developed countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

The leaders coming from parts of the world will garner international support measures, acting in favor of developing nations.

Islamabad remained a vocal member and played leading role in UN platforms to promote sustainable development worldwide. The participation of PM Shehbaz will depict South Asian support and solidarity with the developing nations in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.