Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan

Hania Aamir is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan. With her perfect acting skills, the 24-year-old is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her outspoken persona.

Never one to shy away from confrontation, the Janaan star stepped back from being active on social media after the trolling intensified given her unapologetic confessions that received immense backlash.

Now, the DilRuba star addressed her fans in a fun and spontaneous Instagram Q&A session and gave candid answers to her admirers including her future plans, future projects in the pipeline and marriage on cards.

A curious fan asked the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor about her wedding plans, “Are you single if you are are you looking for someone”

Replying to the query, Hania Amir's measured yet pleasant reply won hearts as she wrote,

“Haha single yes. And not looking for anything. Just spending some quality time with people that are closest to me. And focusing on my craft and working really really hard.”

"Actively looking for someone doesn’t work tbh. When its meant to be it’s meant to be. God works in mysterious ways", she concluded.

On the work front, Ali Rehman Khan and Amir are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming social comedy film.