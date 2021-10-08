Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan

Web Desk
03:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan
Share

Hania Aamir is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan. With her perfect acting skills, the 24-year-old is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her outspoken persona.

Never one to shy away from confrontation, the Janaan star stepped back from being active on social media after the trolling intensified given her unapologetic confessions that received immense backlash.

Now, the DilRuba star addressed her fans in a fun and spontaneous  Instagram Q&A session and gave candid answers to her admirers including her future plans, future projects in the pipeline and marriage on cards.

A curious fan asked the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor about her wedding plans, “Are you single if you are are you looking for someone” 

Replying to the query, Hania Amir's measured yet pleasant reply won hearts as she wrote,

“Haha single yes. And not looking for anything. Just spending some quality time with people that are closest to me. And focusing on my craft and working really really hard.”

"Actively looking for someone doesn’t work tbh. When its meant to be it’s meant to be. God works in mysterious ways", she concluded.

On the work front, Ali Rehman Khan and Amir are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming social comedy film.

Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming ... 05:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan are stealing hearts with their recent viral video where ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby ...
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Netizens troll drama serial 'Laapata' for airing ...
01:37 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Asim Azhar all set to release a star-studded song ...
01:13 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal video goes viral
06:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt look breathtaking in ...
03:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr