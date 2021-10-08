Pakistan desires sustainable relationship with US: FM Qureshi
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires broad-based, long term and sustainable relationship with the United States for promotion of economic cooperation and regional peace.
He was talking to the visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Islamabad on Friday.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed that a regular and organised dialogue between the two countries is important to promote bilateral relations as well as to achieve shared regional objectives.
He said both the United States and Pakistan have commonality of views on Afghanistan.
The Foreign Minister expressed the confidence that the new Afghan setup will work for peace and stability as well as for the betterment of its people. He noted that a representative and broad-based Afghan government can be a trustworthy partner for the international community.
He said the international community should positively engage with Afghanistan and provide humanitarian and financial resources to it. He said concrete steps should be taken to build a sustainable economy in Afghanistan and address the difficulties of Afghan people.
Alluding to the serious human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for resolution of Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.
The US Deputy Secretary of State commended Pakistan's help in evacuation of American and other nationals from Afghanistan, and its consistent efforts for peace in the region.
She also expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the human and material loss in Balochistan's earthquake.
