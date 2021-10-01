Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's latest adorable video goes viral
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's latest adorable video goes viral
Share

Celebrity couple Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan will soon be welcoming their first child and the dotting husband Falak is leaving no stone unturned to make sure his wife's pregnancy goes smooth.

This time around, the 35-year-old singer left fans swooning after he was spotted showering love on his lady love as he gave a 'champi' to the Sabaat star.

The adorable video warmed the hearts of the duo's massive fan following. The Raqs e Bismil star shared the precious moment on her Instagram handle and left the admirers gushing.

In the aforementioned video, the Ijazat singer can be spotted sitting on the bed while his pregnant wife sits on the floor getting ready for her sweet hair massage.

While the Instagram post was promotional, fans could not help but adore the adorable interaction of the couple. In the short clip, the beaming mommy-to-be is glowing as she is dressed in a bright red top.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Laapata.

Is Sarah Khan expecting a baby girl? 04:47 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

Sabaat star Sarah Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and dotting husband Falak Shabir is ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA ...
06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak undergoes a painful ...
04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with ...
05:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video takes ...
04:24 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Saba Qamar and Asim Azhar's singing video goes ...
03:50 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Video of Sonya Hussyn playing harmonium goes viral
03:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA student for highlighting harassment
06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr