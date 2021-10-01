Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's latest adorable video goes viral

Celebrity couple Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan will soon be welcoming their first child and the dotting husband Falak is leaving no stone unturned to make sure his wife's pregnancy goes smooth.

This time around, the 35-year-old singer left fans swooning after he was spotted showering love on his lady love as he gave a 'champi' to the Sabaat star.

The adorable video warmed the hearts of the duo's massive fan following. The Raqs e Bismil star shared the precious moment on her Instagram handle and left the admirers gushing.

In the aforementioned video, the Ijazat singer can be spotted sitting on the bed while his pregnant wife sits on the floor getting ready for her sweet hair massage.

While the Instagram post was promotional, fans could not help but adore the adorable interaction of the couple. In the short clip, the beaming mommy-to-be is glowing as she is dressed in a bright red top.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Laapata.