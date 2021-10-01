Shahid Afridi enjoys ‘lovely weather in Karachi’ with family
KARACHI – Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shahid Afridi has shared pictures of spending quality time with family in the “lovely weather” of Karachi.
Taking to Twitter, Afridi posted three picture in which he could be seen playing with his two-year-old daughter in his garden amid cloudy weather.
"Lovely weather in Karachi... blessed to enjoy it with my lovely family!!" Afridi said in the tweet.
Lovely weather in Karachi, blessed to enjoy it with my lovely family!! Stay safe and enjoy the weather 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/3tG5jH4xHC— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 1, 2021
He also warned people of heavy rainfall predicted by the Met Office. He asked his fans to stay safe.
