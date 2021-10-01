Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA student for highlighting harassment

Pakistan's leading actresses Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan have slammed the Institute of Business Administration's (IBA) response to harassment on campus.

The institute recently expelled its final year student Mohammad Jibrael's for highlighting an incident of alleged harassment on campus.

The following development left the internet furious including the celebrities who expressed their two cents on the matter.

Lashing out at the Institute of Business Administration's (IBA) response, Mahira Khan deemed the university’s decision “shameful” and “sad”.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, Aiman Khan also joined the crusade and posted an Instagram story to shame the institute's descision.

"Shame on you guys," wrote the Ishq Tamasha actor on her Instagram Story this Thursday.

In an earlier statement issued by the university, IBA announced that the student was expelled because he failed to report the alleged harassment through 'right channels.'

"The IBA is an institute that is known for its disciplinary rules, policies, and the IBA Code of Conduct, which applies to all members of the faculty, staff and students," said IBA in a statement.

"The IBA has provided the channels and processes that need to be followed when any matter of concern arises, despite that, if any individual chooses to opt for ways and means that disrupt the ethics, values and standards of the IBA, the administration has zero-tolerance for any such behaviour," the university notice continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Jibran Nasir (@mjnasir)