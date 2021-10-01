National T20 Cup: Sindh defeat Northern by 3 runs on DLS method

RAWALPINDI – Sindh defeated Northern by three runs on DLS method after rain in Rawalpindi has stopped the 14th match of the National T20 Cup.

Northern was at 62 in 7.3 overs while chasing a target of 177 runs set by Sindh when the rain halted the match.

Earlier Northern had won the toss and decided to field first.

The DLS par score at this stage is 65. https://t.co/sn7aTWrFra — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2021

A power-packing inning of 64 runs by Sharjeel Khan helped Sindh to set a tough target for Northern that aim to revenge against Sindh for their previous defeat handed to them on September 25 in the sixth match of the tournament.

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

Squads

Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood

