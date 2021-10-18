Atif Aslam pays tribute to late Farhad Humayun with iconic song
Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam recently sang a cover of 'Nimmi Nimmi' at an event remembering the late Farhad Humayun.
Overload's founder and drummer of the iconic Pakistani band had a musical career spanning over two decades. The news of his demise left everyone utterly heartbroken.
Now the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner has left the audience mesmerized as he sang the iconic soulful-love ballad in the loving memory of Farhad.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Aslam posted a sweet throwback photo and penned an emotional tribute when the news of Farhad's untimely demise poured in.
View this post on Instagram
Humayun's musical journey didn't start with drums but the instrument appeared to be his calling from the start. He not only achieved great fame but also a loyal fan following.
On the work front, Atif Aslam released his much-awaited music video Ajanbi with superstar Mahira Khan after a decade.
