Pakistan issues new rules for pilgrims travelling to Syria
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has introduced new rules for pilgrims traveling to Syria, a country in Western Asia.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Wednesday that pilgrims will be required to get special approvals from Pakistan and Syrian authorities before leaving for pilgrimage.
“Before leaving for Syria, you must obtain a group visa from the Syrian Immigration Authority and obtain a NOC from the Pakistani Embassy in Damascus,” the ministry said in a notification.
Every year, hundreds of Pakistanis visit Syria and Iraq for pilgrimage.
