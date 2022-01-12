Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari face backlash on PDA-packed videos from their reception

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari face backlash on PDA-packed videos from their reception
Celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are under fire as immense backlash and endless trolling is being directed towards them due to their PDA-filled romance at their wedding reception.

The duo recently tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony and needless to say, the stunning bride and groom were a sight for sore eyes at their uber-stylish grand reception dinner.

The lovebirds were joined by friends and family and the beautiful portraits have gone viral. However, the couple's PDA filled videos and the bride Saboor Aly's revealing dress has been attracting widespread critique.

The keyboard warriors lambasted the couple specifically the NaqabZan star who was dressed in an ankle-length turquoise dress.

Earlier, the duo's magical and hush-hush engagement gave fairy tale vibes and left their fan following gushing.  On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.

