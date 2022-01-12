Meet S21 FE 5G: Flagship smartphone designed for fans of all kinds

SEOUL – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today welcomed the S21 FE 5G to the Galaxy S21 series. The S21 FE 5G is a smartphone that delivers select fan-favorite Galaxy S21 premium features in a well-rounded package to empower people to explore and express themselves. It is equipped with some of the most-loved aspects of the Galaxy S21 — eye-catching design, powerful performance, pro-grade camera, and seamless ecosystem connectivity.

“At Samsung, we are focused on bringing the latest mobile innovations to even more people,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “We saw an incredible response to Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup. So we applied the same approach with S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans — because we’re focused on delivering a smartphone that meets their most important needs.”

More Ways for Users to Express Themselves

The S21 FE 5G continues the Galaxy S21 legacy with a premium, signature design. It all starts with the iconic, fan-favorite Contour-Cut frame that seamlessly integrates with S21 FE 5G’s camera housing for a stylish, unified look. Samsung is giving consumers even more ways to express themselves with four new, fashionable color options — Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite — all of which include a stylish haze finish. And the S21 FE 5G features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into a pocket to keep up with any on-the-go lifestyle.

Power for When Fans Need It Most

Samsung users said power and display are critical to keeping up in today’s 24/7 world. That’s why S21 FE 5G comes equipped with Galaxy’s latest, super-fast application processor – the same powerful processor used in the S21 series. Dedicated gamers and streamers will be wowed by the S21 FE 5G’s ultra-crisp, high-quality graphics and picture quality, and the S21 FE 5G’s new 240Hz touch response rate takes all their favorite games to new heights with lightning-fast reaction capabilities. And those games will look incredibly smooth thanks to S21 FE 5G’s 120Hz refresh rate, which provides the highest resolution on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Long-lasting batteries are also a top priority for busy, on-the-go Galaxy users; so S21 FE 5G is outfitted with an all-day battery built to last from work to home and everywhere in between. S21 FE 5G’s powerful battery is reinforced with 25W Super fast charging capabilities so you can charge your battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes, and enjoy the S21 FE 5G’s brilliant high-speed performance without interruption.

Photo Favorites for the Galaxy Fan

The Galaxy S21 is renowned for its industry-leading camera, and S21 FE 5G is equipped with the same pro-grade setup used to capture the world’s most vivid photos. Photography amateurs and pros-alike can effortlessly edit, post, and share scroll-stopping content. It also includes an improved Night Mode setting compared to S20 FE. Now, users can enhance low-light shots while out with friends at night and capture super-clear photos in the darkest conditions. And when you want to get everyone in the shot, S21 FE 5G provides Samsung’s best selfie experience yet. Use S21 FE 5G’s advanced 32MP front camera to snap a high-quality selfie of all your best friends. Then let its enhanced AI Face Restoration capabilities make you all look your best. Plus, with Dual Recording, you can stay on top of the action in front of and behind you — just start recording, and your camera captures views from both lenses at the same time.

Truly Tailored and Secure Mobile Experience

Thanks to Samsung’s intuitive One UI 4, you can design your ideal mobile experience — one that’s uniquely suited to your needs and allows you to express who you are, securely. Packed with deeper customization options and stronger privacy controls, you get to call the shots. With expanded capabilities, your home screens, icons, notifications, wallpapers, and more can all be reimagined. Take for instance, widgets, which have been redesigned and upgraded to offer deep personalization options. Samsung believes a truly tailored experience goes beyond just look and feel. To ensure peace of mind, S21 FE 5G is built with a new privacy dashboard that brings security and privacy controls into one convenient place, making the experience of One UI 4 on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G as seamless as it is secure.

Official Launch

Starting on January 11, 2022, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be widely available through Samsung.com, carriers and retailers online. Availability will vary by market.