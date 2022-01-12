Two ‘shooters’ arrested in Bilal Yasin attack case
LAHORE – Police have arrested two men for firing on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Bilal Yasin in the provincial capital.
The development was announced by the Punjab Police on Twitter, stating that the “shooters” were arrested from an area of Shahdara in an intelligence-based operation.
The suspects were identified as Majid and Kashif, who are residing in Lahore’s Bilal Ganj area for a long. They have been shifted to an unknown place for further interrogation.
A spokesperson for the police said that the suspects will be produced in the court for the identification parade tomorrow (Thursday).
Police have also arrested two other men, identified as Sajid and Fakhar Alam, for facilitating the shooters.
On Dec 31, Yasin, who is also a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) sustained injuries in the gun attack.
بلال یاسین پر فائرنگ کرنے والے دونوں شوٹرز اور سہولت کاروں کو گرفتار کرلیا گیا 16 ٹیمیں ملزمان کو ٹریس اور گرفتار کرنے کیلئے تشکیل دی گئیں رات گئے CIA پولیس نے خفیہ اطلاع پر کارروائی کرکےگرفتار کیا۔وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب اور آئی جی پنجاب اس کیس کی خود نگرانی کر رہے تھے@UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/TCb7eMgj7Y— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) January 12, 2022
Yasin was reportedly visiting a PML-N worker Mian Ikram Kami's house to attend a meeting of party workers when two men opened fire on him outside Kami's residence.
He was rushed to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital where MS revealed that the politician received two bullets near the stomach and another on his leg which fractured the bone.
On Jan 1, police lodged a case against unidentified men as part of the investigation into the incident. The FIR of the incident was registered on the MPA’s complaint at the Data Darbar police station under Sections 34 and 324 of the PPC.
Yasin’s health has improved fast after two successful surgeries at the Mayo Hospital.
PML-N's Bilal Yasin wounded in Lahore ... 08:39 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin sustained bullet injuries after two unknown gunmen ...
