Babar sets new T20 record for Pakistan despite scoring just 1 run against Bangladesh

LAHORE – Skipper Babar Azam on Saturday achieved another milestone as he became the highest T20I scorer from Pakistan, surpassing Mohammad Hafeez who earlier held the title with 2,514 runs from 108 innings.

The 27-year-old star batter has scored 2515 runs from just 64 innings. He bagged the feat while playing against Bangladesh in second T20I match when he could only score 1 run that was enough to make him highest scorer from Pakistan.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to clinch the three-match T20I series in Dhaka.

The No 1 T20I batter achieved the milestone with an average of 47.43 and a strike rate of 129.78. He has smashed one century and 24 half-centuries.

Babar Azam has scored 834 runs in 22 innings in the running calendar year.