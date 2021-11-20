Sushmita Sen pens a heartwarming note on her 46th birthday

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans mesmerized.

The gorgeous actor who has been crowned Miss India and Miss Universe in 1994 is not a stereotypical diva, however, it is laudable how effortlessly comfortable she is in her own skin.

Celebrating her 46th birthday, Sushmita took to her social media handles and expressed gratitude for the immense birthday love that was showered on her by the fans.

Moreover, Sen revealed that she feels reborn after completing Aarya 2 shoot and having had a successful surgery recently

"#birthdaygirl A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!!"

"Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!!", added the 46-year-old.

“My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look lots to look forward to after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE,” concluded the Main Hoon Na actress.

