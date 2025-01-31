LHC turns down petition seeking stay order against PECA 2025

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected a petition seeking a stay order against recently enacted Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025.

LHC Justice Farooq Haider has, however, issued notices to all parties on the petition filed by a journalist Jaffar bin Yar.

The judge remarked that a decision on it will be made after reviewing the response of the parties named in the case.

The petitioner has made the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTA, and other authorities respondents in the case. The petition highlighted that National Assembly approved the amendment last week, bypassing its usual procedures by suspending Assembly rules for a fast-track approval.

The petition claimed that under new amendment, individuals found guilty of spreading fake information could face up to three years in prison and a fine. It argued that PECA has been used as a tool to silence dissent in the past, and the new penalties will eliminate what little freedom of expression remains in the country.

The petition further contended that the PECA Amendment Bill was introduced without consulting relevant stakeholders, including journalistic organizations, and that it violates the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of expression.

The petitioner had asked high court to declare the amendment unconstitutional and strike it down, as well as suspend any actions taken under the new law until the court reaches a final decision.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday signed the controversial PECA (Amendment) Bill 2025 into law amid protest by journalists and opposition parties.