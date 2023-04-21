Is Parineeti Chopra engaged to Indian politician Raghav Chadha?

If reports in Indian media are to be believed, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha have engaged and are set to tie the knot by the end of October 2023.

The rumours of their relationship had been circulating for a while, with the couple being spotted together on multiple occasions. The rumours also gained momentum after Parineeti was spotted wearing a silver band on her ring finger.

According to a report in India Today, the engagement ceremony was a private affair attended only by close family members. The couple are in no hurry to rush into their wedding festivities as they have work commitments to take care of.

Interestingly, Parineeti's cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra is expected to be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5. Priyanka is the chairperson of the film festival, and sources suggest that Parineeti’s wedding might coincide with her sister's visit to India.

It is speculated that the couple had a brief visit to Mumbai earlier this month, where they met Priyanka, who was promoting her upcoming show Citadel in the city. Last month, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the couple on their union on Twitter.

Parineeti and Raghav have been making frequent public appearances, adding fuel to the rumours of their relationship. With the news of their engagement, fans are excited to see the couple tie the knot soon.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen next in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.