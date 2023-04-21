Is Parineeti Chopra engaged to Indian politician Raghav Chadha?

If reports in Indian media are to be believed, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha have engaged and are set to tie the knot by the end of October 2023.
The rumours of their relationship had been circulating for a while, with the couple being spotted together on multiple occasions. The rumours also gained momentum after Parineeti was spotted wearing a silver band on her ring finger.
According to a report in India Today, the engagement ceremony was a private affair attended only by close family members. The couple are in no hurry to rush into their wedding festivities as they have work commitments to take care of.
Interestingly, Parineeti's cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra is expected to be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5. Priyanka is the chairperson of the film festival, and sources suggest that Parineeti’s wedding might coincide with her sister's visit to India.
It is speculated that the couple had a brief visit to Mumbai earlier this month, where they met Priyanka, who was promoting her upcoming show Citadel in the city. Last month, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the couple on their union on Twitter.
Parineeti and Raghav have been making frequent public appearances, adding fuel to the rumours of their relationship. With the news of their engagement, fans are excited to see the couple tie the knot soon.
On the work front, Parineeti will be seen next in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
