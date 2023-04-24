Pakistan Army's ex-colonel shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR – A former offer of the Pakistan Army was killed by unidentified men in a firing incident in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa province, it emerged on Monday.

Colonel (r) Muqarrab Khan was visiting his hometown, Khawaidad Khel, when he was targeted by motorcycle riders at his residence.

Khan was living in Islamabad after his retirement from the Pakistan Army Aviation. He had served at key position in the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and the General Headquarters (GHQ).

His funeral prayers were offered in his hometown while he will be laid to rest in Islamabad.