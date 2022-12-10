FIA officer shot dead in KP's Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR – An officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was killed in a firing incident in an area of Lakki Marwar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident occurred in the limits of Ghazi Khel police station. The victim has been identified as FIA Deputy Director Inam Marwat.

Initial probe revealed that the incident was a result of personal enmity, said police as investigation into the incident has been launched.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials on Saturday killed four suspected terrorists during an operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.