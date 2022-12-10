One killed, seven injured in blast at shopping center in Balochistan's Awaran district

06:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
One killed, seven injured in blast at shopping center in Balochistan's Awaran district
Source: File Photo
QUETTA – A man was killed and seven others, including children, sustained injuries in an explosion inside a shopping center in Awaran district of Balochistan on Saturday.

Police said it was an IED blast, adding that the man who lost his life was a shopkeeper. They said that injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

An outlawed group, BLF, has claimed responsibility for the attack, reports said.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddu Bizenjo has condemned the incident and expressed grief over the killing of a citizen in the blast. 

