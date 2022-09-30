Blast in eastern Balochistan kills 1, injures over 10
Share
QUETTA – A blast in southwestern Balochistan province on Friday killed at least one person, while injuring more than 10 others, confirmed local police.
Reports in local media said the explosion occurred at a sweets store in Kohlu in Balochistan. A large contingent of local police and levies rushed to the locality and cordoned off the area.
City police SHO told a publication that it was too early to comment on the nature of the blast or its cause while the deceased and injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).
Blast rocks #Kohlu #Balochistan https://t.co/eoPODcgGYD#Some injured critical pic.twitter.com/MlPRADTF79— Quetta Voice (@VoiceQuetta) September 30, 2022
The medical superintendent at the hospital confirmed receiving 11 people and described their condition as critical.
More to follow…
- Another audio of Imran Khan on US cipher leaked online02:52 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Ayesha Gul: First female officer appointed in KP police’s ...02:00 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Indian actor Ameesha Patel reacts to dating rumours with Pakistani ...01:00 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Blast in eastern Balochistan kills 1, injures over 1012:15 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif appears before court in money laundering ...11:54 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Mahira Khan treats fans with stunning pictures from Hum Awards11:59 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
- Tuba Anwar and Mathira's virtual spat gets serious07:43 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
- Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on fire07:10 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022