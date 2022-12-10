'Sukoon' – Shae Gill's new song is all about finding peace in solitude!

Pasoori hitmaker Shae Gill is experimenting with her music. Luckily, whatever she touches, it turns into gold – like her most recent song.

Made in collaboration with Hassaan and Roshaan, the track Sukoon is quite popular among the masses and its music video is now winning hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Hassaan and Roshaan shared the aesthetic flamboyance induced into the music video while narrating the backstory of how this masterpiece came into existence. Needless to say, the music video is an audio and visual treat.

"When the director heard the song, he said the song gave him a sense of peace coupled with melancholy. Like a goldfish in a fishbowl, zindagi haseen bhi hay, Tanha Bhi hay, a goldfish in a bowl, perhaps the prettiest, loneliest thing one could visualize," read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan & Roshaan (@hassanandroshaan)

Direction by Saad Yratta, the stunnning music video is produced by Nael Hafeez and Suman Ayoub Yratta.

The next single we're featuring from our album “Day ۵” encapsulates this journey for us, and we are so grateful to have someone like Shae Gill to share the song with. Here is "Sukoon", coming out by the end of this month ❤️????????#Sukoon pic.twitter.com/y9R90uLAHe — Hassan & Roshaan (@Hassan_Roshaan) September 25, 2022

Fans were quick to express their love and appreciation:

Moreover, Shae Gill has become an ambassador for Spotify EQUAL. Gill, who rose to fame after Pasoori alongside Ali Sethi which became a global hit soon after its release, is Spotify EQUAL Ambassador for December.