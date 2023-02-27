DHL Pakistan cuts operation in Pakistan amid restrictions on remittances outflow

KARACHI – DHL Pakistan, an international logistic company, has announced to scale down its operations in the South Asian country after authorities have imposed restrictions on outward remittances for foreign companies operating in the country.
The company has informed its customers through a notice circulating on social media on Monday. It said the remittances sent by DHL Pakistan cover the cost of DHL's international aviation, hub, gateway and last-mile delivery incurred through our global network for the shipments sent/received by our valued customers.
“This constraint has made it unsustainable for DHL Express to continue providing the full product offerings in Pakistan. Effective I5 March 2023, we will be suspending our ‘Import Express Product’ and restricting outbound shipments to a maximum weight of 70 kg per shipment for all customers billed in Pakistan. Please note the last pick-up date will be 14 March 2023. Shipments picked up on or before this date will still be delivered,” reads the letter.
“We apologise for this unfortunate development and assure you that we understand the significance of express shipping for your business and supply chain. We are in regular contact with the authorities to allow pending remittances for us to resume the full suite of services in Pakistan at the earliest,” it said.
The development comes as the foreign exchange reserves held by Pakistan has reached an alarming level with less than one month import cover. The finance authorities are currently holding negotiations with the IMF delegation to reach a staff-level agreement that would release $1.1 loan installment to the cash-strapped country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.2
|265.9
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.
However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
