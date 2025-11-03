Gold kicks off week on positive note as per tola up by Rs1,300

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan opened new business week on a strong note as it registered gains in line with rising global rates.

Data shared by all Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Associations showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs423,862.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rate surged by Rs1,115 to reach Rs363,392.

The precious commodity witnessed an increase of $13 in its price in international market where it is being traded at $4,015.

In previous session, the price of per tola witnessed a decrease of Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs422,562 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also dropped by Rs1,372 to Rs362,278, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold declined by Rs332,100 to Rs332,100.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the trading session on a strong note, showing significant gains in early market activity.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 2,026.92 points, climbing 1.25 percent to reach 163,658.65 points, compared to the previous close of 161,631.73 points.

Market analysts noted that investor sentiment remained positive, driving early buying across key sectors. The upbeat opening reflects continued optimism in the business community as trading for the day commenced.