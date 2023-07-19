Indian man arrested for having sex with cows in viral video

NAGPUR – A sexagenarian man has been arrested for having sexual intercourse with cows in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Indian media reported that the culprit Tulsidas Delikar, a sanitary worker by profession, was caught on camera for committing the act of bestialityat Hawaldarpura in Wardha city and the clips went viral, triggering strong reactions from locals.

Amid the outrage from cow vigilante groups, the local authorities have started legal proceedings. A case was registered on complainant filed by Pradeep Talmale who told cops about having received some clips and snaps of Delikar who was caught in the lewd act.

Meanwhile, the accused family claimed that he is a cancer patient who is mentally unfit.

Despite the claims of mental illness, police held the accused and invoked charges of unnatural sex.

Investigators will proceed for medical examination whereas videos and images were made part of the proceedings.

In India, cows are considered sacred by Hindus as these animals are deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and religious texts. Hindus associate cow with several deities, most notably Lord Krishna, and the animal is revered as a symbol of divine and maternal qualities.