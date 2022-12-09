Aftab Iqbal’s satirical comedy show taken off air by Pakistani media watchdog
Web Desk
10:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Aftab Iqbal’s satirical comedy show taken off air by Pakistani media watchdog
Source: Screengrab
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s famous televangelist and journalist Aftab Iqbal’s show has been taken off the air days after performers mimicked a top official of a state institution.

Without specifying an exact reason for the ban, Aftab Iqbal -- a known critic of the Sharif-led government -- took to Twitter on Friday to announce that his show has been taken off-air.

Lamenting the government’s authoritative move, the TV pundit called PEMRA an instrument of a fascist imported govt that cannot tolerate any justifiable criticism.

"Is this really democracy or worse than Mussolini’s fascist Italy?" He asked while hinting at pursuing legal action against the ban.

On the other hand, PEMRA did not share any reason for its action against the comedy show, which has been aired in prime time and has a viewership in millions.

After Aftab’s announcement, several journalists, politicians, and activists called on the government to review the action citing freedom of expression.

Check some of the reactions here:

Human rights activists and global organisations have long criticised the state's censorship and control of the country's mainstream and digital media.

ARY News taken off air for airing ‘hateful, ... 03:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog suspended ARY News, a mainstream TV channel on ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz’s ten special aides given state ...
09:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Pakistan’s police, judiciary ranked among most ...
09:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Azam Swati taken away by Sindh police hours after ...
07:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Prime suspect in 12-year-old girl’s rape, ...
06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Pakistan announces to provide medical education ...
06:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
TikToker Ayesha Akram faces arrest for defying ...
05:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr