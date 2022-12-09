Aftab Iqbal’s satirical comedy show taken off air by Pakistani media watchdog

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s famous televangelist and journalist Aftab Iqbal’s show has been taken off the air days after performers mimicked a top official of a state institution.

Without specifying an exact reason for the ban, Aftab Iqbal -- a known critic of the Sharif-led government -- took to Twitter on Friday to announce that his show has been taken off-air.

Lamenting the government’s authoritative move, the TV pundit called PEMRA an instrument of a fascist imported govt that cannot tolerate any justifiable criticism.

"Is this really democracy or worse than Mussolini’s fascist Italy?" He asked while hinting at pursuing legal action against the ban.

PEMRA is the instrument of a fascist imported govt which can’t tolerate any justifiable criticism. My prog which is recognised as satire has been forced off air. Is this really democracy or worse than Mussolini’s fascist Italy?I intend 2 contest dis illegal actions on every forum — Aftab Iqbal (@Aftab_Iqbal1) December 9, 2022

On the other hand, PEMRA did not share any reason for its action against the comedy show, which has been aired in prime time and has a viewership in millions.

After Aftab’s announcement, several journalists, politicians, and activists called on the government to review the action citing freedom of expression.

Check some of the reactions here:

آفتاب اقبال کا شو بند کرنا قابل مذمت ہے لیکن عرض ہے کہ عمران خان کے دور حکومت میں مجھے نو مہینے تک پابندی کا سامنا رہا اور کئی دیگر اینکرز پر پابندی لگائی گئی تو سب انصاف پسندوں کو مل کر ان پابندیوں کو مسترد کرنا چاہئیے تھا افسوس بہت سے ساتھی خاموش رہے لیکن آج ہم سب کو بولنا ہے https://t.co/kSa4woyADm — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) December 9, 2022

پیمرا کی جانب سے آفتاب اقبال شو آف ایئر کرنا انتہائی قابلِ مذمت ہے۔ آفتاب اقبال infotainment اور مثبت طنز پر مبنی پروگرام کرنے والا پاکستان کا سب سے بڑا نام اور ٹرینڈ سیٹر ہے۔ اُن کے پروگرام کے ذریعے لوکل آرٹسٹ اور کامیڈین کو اپنے فن کا قومی سطح پر مظاہرہ کرنے کا موقع ملتا ہے۔ — Babar Awan (@BabarAwanPK) December 9, 2022

آفتاب اقبال صاحب کا مزاحیہ پروگرام پیمرا نے بند کردیا۔



سادہ سا پیغام:



مذاق میں بھی حُکومت کی مُخالفت کرنے کا نہ سوچیں۔ فرعون شائد زیادہ جمہوریت پسند تھا۔ @AyeshaNIqbal @Aftab_Iqbal1 — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) December 9, 2022

Human rights activists and global organisations have long criticised the state's censorship and control of the country's mainstream and digital media.