Corps Commander Peshawar visits Radio Pakistan building that was set on fire during PTI protest

PESHAWAR – Days after the Radio Pakistan offices were set on fire by Imran Khan's supporters, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan paid a visit to the station's headquarters in the province capital on Friday.
The capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was one of the cities where members of the former ruling party allegedly invaded the historic headquarters of the national broadcaster and set irreplaceable archives and other priceless objects on fire.
The top army commander in Peshawar visited various areas of the building, and received a thorough briefing about the attack.
Additionally, the senior military official gave instructions to expedite the building's renovation.
Radio station building has a distinguished history dating back to 1935.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,730
