Corps Commander Peshawar visits Radio Pakistan building that was set on fire during PTI protest

PESHAWAR – Days after the Radio Pakistan offices were set on fire by Imran Khan's supporters, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan paid a visit to the station's headquarters in the province capital on Friday.

The capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was one of the cities where members of the former ruling party allegedly invaded the historic headquarters of the national broadcaster and set irreplaceable archives and other priceless objects on fire.

The top army commander in Peshawar visited various areas of the building, and received a thorough briefing about the attack.

Additionally, the senior military official gave instructions to expedite the building's renovation.

Radio station building has a distinguished history dating back to 1935.