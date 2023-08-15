'What kind of country, what kind of freedom?' Momima Iqbal raises some questions on Independence Day

Amid all the hype about Independence Day celebrations, Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal stood resolute, choosing not to partake in the lavish dress spectacle that often accompanies the occasion.
While fellow showbiz personalities showcased opulent attires to the delight of their fans on social media, Momina boldly took to Instagram to share her perspective. In a story, she expressed, "I don't want to be a part of this expensive dress competition, sorry."
However, her declaration was more than just a refusal to participate in a sartorial show. Her words resonated with a deeper resonance, as she posed thought-provoking questions about the state of the nation and the true essence of freedom. "What kind of country, what kind of freedom?" she exclaimed, highlighting the unsettling reality of lawlessness that seems to prevail in the country.
"Forgive me, but I didn't want to be a part of this fancy dress competition. What type of country it is, what type of freedom it's. Look around once, for God's sake. Sisters and daughters are not safe. Law is being taken into hand at will and decisions are being made. You can kill, rape and threaten -- there's no accountability. Normally, no one has time in this country, but they have time for blowing horns and dramatics. People come out in support of others, but they don't come out for their own rights in this country," she said.
On the work front, Iqbal is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with her impressive performance in Samjhota.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-May-2023/pakistani-actress-momina-iqbal-is
API Response:
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.