'What kind of country, what kind of freedom?' Momima Iqbal raises some questions on Independence Day

Amid all the hype about Independence Day celebrations, Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal stood resolute, choosing not to partake in the lavish dress spectacle that often accompanies the occasion.

While fellow showbiz personalities showcased opulent attires to the delight of their fans on social media, Momina boldly took to Instagram to share her perspective. In a story, she expressed, "I don't want to be a part of this expensive dress competition, sorry."

However, her declaration was more than just a refusal to participate in a sartorial show. Her words resonated with a deeper resonance, as she posed thought-provoking questions about the state of the nation and the true essence of freedom. "What kind of country, what kind of freedom?" she exclaimed, highlighting the unsettling reality of lawlessness that seems to prevail in the country.

"Forgive me, but I didn't want to be a part of this fancy dress competition. What type of country it is, what type of freedom it's. Look around once, for God's sake. Sisters and daughters are not safe. Law is being taken into hand at will and decisions are being made. You can kill, rape and threaten -- there's no accountability. Normally, no one has time in this country, but they have time for blowing horns and dramatics. People come out in support of others, but they don't come out for their own rights in this country," she said.

On the work front, Iqbal is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with her impressive performance in Samjhota.

