Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with renewed pledge to work for progress of true Islamic welfare state

Web Desk 09:21 AM | 23 Mar, 2023
Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with renewed pledge to work for progress of true Islamic welfare state
ISLAMABAD – The nation celebrates  83rd Pakistan Day on Thursday (today) with a renewed commitment to work hard to make the South Asian nation into a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with 31 gun salutes in the federal capital and 21 gun salutes in the provincial capitals, followed by a limited joint parade in Islamabad. Change of guard ceremonies was held at the mausoleums of Allama Iqbal in Lahore and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the port city.

The day is celebrated to mark Lahore Resolution on March 23 every year. Lahore Resolution, also known as Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, is a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent state.

Pakistan Day will be a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on all the main government and private buildings of the country. State broadcaster and mainstream media will air special programs and documentaries while newspapers will publish special supplements in connection with the Day.

Masses all over the country will renew the pledge to work hard in their respective fields for progress, peace, and prosperity of the country and give every sacrifice for defense and protection of the motherland.

March 23 highlights will be rallies and peace walks beside seminars, symposiums and conferences where participants will shed light on the role of Pakistan Resolution in the creation of Pakistan.

Armed forces parade to be held on limited scale amid austerity drive

Unlike the previous years, armed forces have decided to hold the annual parade of the armed forces on the Pakistan Day on a limited scale amid ongoing austerity drive that aims at warding off the economic crisis. The parade would be held at the President House instead of the traditional venue.

Pakistan Day – PIA announces cut in fares for domestic flights

