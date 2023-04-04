Search

In a blow to Russia's Ukraine war, neighbouring Finland joins NATO

11:44 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
In a blow to Russia's Ukraine war, neighbouring Finland joins NATO
BRUSSELS – In a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday.

Finland’s membership doubles Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance and represents a major change in Europe’s security landscape. The Nordic country adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II, but its leaders signaled they wanted to join the alliance just months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbours.

The move is a strategic and political blow to Putin, who has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia and partly used that as a justification for the invasion.

Russia warned that it would be forced to take “retaliatory measures” to address what it called security threats created by Finland’s membership. It had also warned it would bolster forces near Finland if NATO sends any additional troops or equipment to what is its 31st member country.

The alliance says it poses no threat to Moscow.

Neighbouring Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, has also applied. But objections from NATO members Turkiye and Hungary have delayed the process.

Alarmed by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia, applied to join in May, setting aside years of military non-alignment to seek protection under the organization’s security umbrella.

“I’m tempted to say this is maybe the one thing that we can thank Mr. Putin for because he once again here precipitated something he claims to want to prevent by Russia’s aggression, causing many countries to believe that they have to do more to look out for their own defense and to make sure that they can deter possible Russian aggression going forward,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said just before accepting the documents that made Finland’s membership official.

The US State Department is the repository of NATO texts concerning membership.

Taking to Twitter, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö wrote, "Finland, committed to the security of all @NATO member states, will be a reliable ally that strengthens regional stability. Thank you, Mr Secretary General, and all of our 30 allies, for your support. Now we can get to work for our common security. Together we are stronger."

