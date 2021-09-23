PM Imran addresses UN General Assembly tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the policy address, through video link, at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow (Friday) outlining Pakistan's perspective on key regional and global issues.
The Prime Minister’s policy address will serve to enhance Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and engagement with its international partners and key institutions.
Pakistan has always played an active and constructive role in the United Nations framework and supported the Organization in the effective discharge of its mandate for addressing various regional and global issues as well as contemporary challenges.
The address reflects Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism and affirmation of the United Nations’ central role in the maintenance of international peace and security, promotion of sustainable development, and respect for human rights worldwide.
