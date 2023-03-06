Sami Khan, Madiha Imam gear up for upcoming project

Lollywood actors Sami Khan and Madiha Imam are back in town to treat the perennially hungry audience who yearns for cinematic masterpieces of the Pakistani drama industry to grace their televisions and get them hooked for days.
The accomplished actors with illustrious careers have been roped in for an upcoming project that will surely be a huge success. The Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat star and the Safar Tamam Howa diva are coming together for 7th Sky Entertainment's latest offering.
The drama serial will reportedly be directed by Aabis Raza and is set to air on Geo TV channel. The title of the television series and release date haven't been revealed yet.
On the work front, Khan will next be seen in The Window, Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani, and Grey.
Imam, on the other hand, will be seen in Neelofar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
