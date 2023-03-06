Search

Sami Khan, Madiha Imam gear up for upcoming project

Lollywood actors Sami Khan and Madiha Imam are back in town to treat the perennially hungry audience who yearns for cinematic masterpieces of the Pakistani drama industry to grace their televisions and get them hooked for days. 

The accomplished actors with illustrious careers have been roped in for an upcoming project that will surely be a huge success. The Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat star and the Safar Tamam Howa diva are coming together for 7th Sky Entertainment's latest offering.

The drama serial will reportedly be directed by Aabis Raza and is set to air on Geo TV channel. The title of the television series and release date haven't been revealed yet. 

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in The Window, Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani, and Grey.    

Imam, on the other hand, will be seen in Neelofar.

