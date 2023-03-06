AIFD becomes Pakistan’s first fashion school to showcase students’ craft at Paris Fashion Week

KARACHI – The Asian Institute of Fashion Design (AIFD) has become Pakistan’s first fashion school to ever showcase its students’ craft at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week (PFW).
The AIFD CEO and creative director said this on Sunday evening after exhibiting 10 colorful outfits on the ramp.
The AIFD closed the PFW show on Sunday, where it showed a fashion film comprising 29 outfits, including the ones showcased on the ramp. The project was a collaboration of eight final year students.
The presentation was special as the Pakistani school showed the film prior to the showcase, unlike any other participant at the PFW, running from Feb 27 till March 7.
This milestone will help Pakistani designers step up their game, eventually bringing Pakistani fashion in the international limelight. On March 5, AIFD exhibited a collection of its students' work at the Hôtel d'Évreux at Place Vendôme in Paris, France.
Maheen Lakhani Ahmar, co-founder and CEO of AIFD, aced this significant feat.
Momal Sheikh and Hasan Rizvi shared some glimpses into the fashion show with their fans on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
AIFD’s show in Paris commenced with their first-ever student-made Fashion Film, ‘Enchanted Odyssey.’ The fashion film was followed by a showcase of the Top 10 looks from the AIFD Thesis Collection 2022.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-6-2023
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.