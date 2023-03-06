Search

AIFD becomes Pakistan’s first fashion school to showcase students’ craft at Paris Fashion Week

Web Desk 11:55 PM | 6 Mar, 2023
AIFD becomes Pakistan’s first fashion school to showcase students’ craft at Paris Fashion Week
Source: Momal Sheikh (Instagram)

KARACHI – The Asian Institute of Fashion Design (AIFD) has become Pakistan’s first fashion school to ever showcase its students’ craft at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week (PFW).

The AIFD CEO and creative director said this on Sunday evening after exhibiting 10 colorful outfits on the ramp. 

The AIFD closed the PFW show on Sunday, where it showed a fashion film comprising 29 outfits, including the ones showcased on the ramp. The project was a collaboration of eight final year students. 

The presentation was special as the Pakistani school showed the film prior to the showcase, unlike any other participant at the PFW, running from Feb 27 till March 7. 

This milestone will help Pakistani designers step up their game, eventually bringing Pakistani fashion in the international limelight. On March 5, AIFD exhibited a collection of its students' work at the Hôtel d'Évreux at Place Vendôme in Paris, France.

Maheen Lakhani Ahmar, co-founder and CEO of AIFD, aced this significant feat.

Momal Sheikh and Hasan Rizvi shared some glimpses into the fashion show with their fans on Instagram.

AIFD’s show in Paris commenced with their first-ever student-made Fashion Film, ‘Enchanted Odyssey.’ The fashion film was followed by a showcase of the Top 10 looks from the AIFD Thesis Collection 2022.

