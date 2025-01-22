14-year-old deaf and dumb girl gang-raped in Narowal

NAROWAL – A 14-year-old disabled girl was gang-raped by three men in Siddiqpura area of Norwal city of Punjab.

Reports said the suspects first abducted the deaf and dumb girl from outsider her house and later raped her.

Narowal police have arrested one of the suspects while raids were being conducted to arrest others. The police officials said such heinous crimes against women will not be tolerated.

Earlier, a case of alleged rape involving a private university student in Lahore has been registered under the sections of gang rape.

The victim student had filed a request at the Women’s Police Station to register the case.

According to the report, the case has been registered on the victim’s complaint. The FIR states that the accused committed the crime along with two of his friends.

It is mentioned that the victim is an MPhil student at GC University in Lahore. The police have stated that full legal protection will be provided to the victim.

Meanwhile, over 900 people, including women, were abducted and 152 sexually assaulted or molested in Islamabad in outgoing year 2024.