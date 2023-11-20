Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate 25th birthday with family

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, the dynamic duo who ascended to stardom at a young age, capturing hearts with their mesmerizing eyes, unparalleled beauty, and timeless acting prowess, celebrated their 25th birthday on Monday, November 20. To commemorate this special occasion, actor Muneeb Butt took to social media, sharing a heartwarming post.

On Muneeb Butt's Instagram, a captivating photo emerged, featuring his wife, daughter, Minal, and Ahsan Mohsin posing together with joy in front of the camera. The focal point of attention was the exquisite birthday cake held by Aiman, adorned with a bouquet of beautiful flowers.

The breathtaking cake was a work of art, featuring miniature figurines of the twin sisters cradling their children, elegantly positioned atop a splendid two-tiered confection.

t's worth noting that Khan and Butt tied the knot in November 2018. On August 30, 2019, their first daughter, Amal, was born, and on August 7, 2023, the couple welcomed their second daughter into the world.

On the other hand, Minal and Mohsin exchanged vows on September 10, 2021. The couple joyously welcomed 'Muhammad Hasan Ikram' into their lives on November 1. The celebration of love and family continued to shine brightly as the talented sisters and their loved ones revelled in the joyous occasion."

