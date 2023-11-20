Search

Lifestyle

Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate 25th birthday with family

Maheen Khawaja
05:35 PM | 20 Nov, 2023
Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate 25th birthday with family
Source: Muneeb Butt (Instagram)

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, the dynamic duo who ascended to stardom at a young age, capturing hearts with their mesmerizing eyes, unparalleled beauty, and timeless acting prowess, celebrated their 25th birthday on Monday, November 20. To commemorate this special occasion, actor Muneeb Butt took to social media, sharing a heartwarming post.

On Muneeb Butt's Instagram, a captivating photo emerged, featuring his wife, daughter, Minal, and Ahsan Mohsin posing together with joy in front of the camera. The focal point of attention was the exquisite birthday cake held by Aiman, adorned with a bouquet of beautiful flowers.

The breathtaking cake was a work of art, featuring miniature figurines of the twin sisters cradling their children, elegantly positioned atop a splendid two-tiered confection.

t's worth noting that Khan and Butt tied the knot in November 2018. On August 30, 2019, their first daughter, Amal, was born, and on August 7, 2023, the couple welcomed their second daughter into the world.

On the other hand, Minal and Mohsin exchanged vows on September 10, 2021. The couple joyously welcomed 'Muhammad Hasan Ikram' into their lives on November 1. The celebration of love and family continued to shine brightly as the talented sisters and their loved ones revelled in the joyous occasion." 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/02-Nov-2023/aiman-khan-shares-adorable-pictures-with-nephew
 

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:49 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Yasir Hussain has an unconventional surprise for Iqra Aziz's birthday ...

03:45 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Naimal Khawar celebrates 30th birthday in style

05:01 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Sania Mirza

01:24 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Snoop Dogg makes shocking announcement about quitting weed and it ...

10:46 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Erica Robin’s desi look at Miss Universe 2023 embodies style, and ...

09:09 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Mehwish Hayat shares sneak peek of upcoming project with Ahsan Khan

Advertisement

Latest

05:35 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate 25th birthday with family

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th November 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – Check latest Dollar, Pound, Riyal rates

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate remains stable in Pakistan today – Check today gold price

KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.

Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.

In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: