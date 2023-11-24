Imam-e-Kaaba, Gen Asim express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Humaid called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Friday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and condemned the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians in Gaza and oppression of the Kashmiri Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The army chief welcomed the Imam-e-Kaaba and said that his visit to Pakistan was a matter of honour for the Pakistanis. He said that Muslims across the world have boundless reverence for Harmain Sharifain and profound respect for its custodians.

General Asim Munir said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong strategic relations based on historic religious and cultural ties. He said that Pakistanis respect Saudi Arabia and there is a unanimity of views between the two countries.

On this occasion, the Imam-e-Kaaba said Islam is a religion of peace and brotherhood and there is no space for misconstrued interpretations of Islam. He prayed for the peace, stability and unity of the Muslim world.