Punjab’s Winter Vacation Notification still pending as students await official announcement

LAHORE –Authorities in Punjab are yet to share official notification regarding winter vacations, despite an earlier announcement of a 20-day break amid cold weather.

Punjab Education Department confirmed that winter holidays will start on December 20, 2024, and last until January 10, 2025, but there is no official notification issued in this regard, leaving parents, teachers, and school administrations baffled.

Earlier, Private Schools Association opposed prolonged winter break, citing existing disrupted summer breaks, smog, and political protests that affected academic calendar. President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Association North Punjab, suggested shortening the vacation to January 1-10 instead of the proposed 23 days.

In contrast, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced winter holidays for all schools, both public and private, starting December 22, 2024. The KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department revised the holiday schedule in response to the ongoing cold weather and snowfall in the region.

Schools in the summer zone will remain closed from December 22 to December 31, 2024, while schools in the winter/hilly zone will be closed until February 28, 2025.