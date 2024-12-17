Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rawalpindi Stadium likely to Lose ICC Champions Trophy Hosting Rights – Here’s why

LAHORE – A worrisome development ahead of major ICC event, as Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is likely to lose its rights to host ICC Champions Trophy, with global broadcasters citing logistical and financial challenges.

It was reported that hosting matches across four venues is said to be impractical due to higher costs and logistical hurdles. Lahore, Karachi, and either UAE or Sri Lanka are now being considered as key venues for tournament – which is set to be held in February.

At first, Rawalpindi was slated to host one of semi-finals, but this plan has been impacted by the agreement between PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the hybrid model. The official schedule for the Champions Trophy is expected to be announced soon, pending final approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In recent development, arch-rival Pakistan and India decided to have neutral venue formula for ICC tournaments, and it allows both teams to participate in major events without hosting matches in their countries. As part of the arrangement, Men in Green will play its ICC-sanctioned matches at neutral venues until 2027, while India will play its matches in Pakistan at neutral grounds.

Meanwhile, stripping off Rawalpindi as venue is disappointing for Pakistani fans, the move aligns with the broadcasters’ goals of streamlining operations and managing costs effectively.

Champions Trophy to follow hybrid model as Pakistan’s conditions accepted

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

