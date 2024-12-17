Asi Among Two Kp Police Personnel Martyred In Shangla Check Post Ambush

PESHAWAR – At least two police officials, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were martyred, and three others suffered injuries in an attack on a police checkpost in the Shangla tehsil of Malakand district on Tuesday.

Reports in local media said the attack occurred at Gunagar police check post in Chesker area of Shangla. According to police reports, the assailants launched the assault by throwing a hand grenade and opening fire on the checkpost before fleeing the scene.

Two police officers, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hassan Khan and Constable Nisar Khan, succumbed to injuries as attack is latest in series of a rising wave of violence targeting law enforcement in northwestern Pakistan.

The injured officers were immediately transported to a hospital for treatment. KP police and agencies are investigating the incident and conducting a search for the attackers. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.