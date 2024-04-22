Iranian President Raisi receives Guard of Honour at PM House in Pakistan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gets warm welcome on his arrival at Prime Minister House as he visited Pakistan on 3-day official visit.

Raisi, 63, was greeted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was given a red-carpet welcome with guard of honor.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honor to the Iranian President while anthems of Islamabad and Tehran were played on the occasion.

Pakistani premier Sharif then introduced Raisi to his cabinet members.

At his arrival, Iranian President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif planted a sapling at the Prime Minister's House in accordance with International Earth Day.